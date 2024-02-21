Sign up
Previous
Photo 1750
Sheltering from the rain
21st February 2024
21st Feb 24
4
5
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
2961
photos
126
followers
142
following
479% complete
1743
1744
1745
1746
1747
1748
1749
1750
Views
16
Comments
4
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
21st February 2024 4:19pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
rain
,
daffodil
,
ladybird
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aaw ! bless , such a cute find and capture ! fav
February 21st, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
So it is, well spotted & clever ladybird!
February 21st, 2024
Corinne C
ace
This is fantastic
February 21st, 2024
Junan Heath
ace
Very lovely capture!
February 21st, 2024
