Previous
Shadows by tinley23
Photo 1751

Shadows

The rain stopped for a brief time so I took Rosie for a walk. We were both fascinated by the moving reflections of the garden trees on the side of this house. The golden streetlights seemed to really enhance the effect.
22nd February 2024 22nd Feb 24

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
479% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
What a great effect.
February 22nd, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Terrific
February 22nd, 2024  
Bill Davidson
This is really beautiful.
February 22nd, 2024  
Heather ace
Wow! Eerie but beautiful! Fav!
February 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise