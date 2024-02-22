Sign up
Photo 1751
Shadows
The rain stopped for a brief time so I took Rosie for a walk. We were both fascinated by the moving reflections of the garden trees on the side of this house. The golden streetlights seemed to really enhance the effect.
22nd February 2024
22nd Feb 24
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Photo Details
Album
365
Tags
shadows
scenesoftheroad-64
Susan Wakely
ace
What a great effect.
February 22nd, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Terrific
February 22nd, 2024
Bill Davidson
This is really beautiful.
February 22nd, 2024
Heather
ace
Wow! Eerie but beautiful! Fav!
February 22nd, 2024
