Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery by tinley23
Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery

This has been closed since Covid to undergo much-needed renovations, but the Gas Hall was open for a Pre-Raphaelite exhibition titled Victorian Radicals. We really enjoyed it.
