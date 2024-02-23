Sign up
Previous
Photo 1752
Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery
This has been closed since Covid to undergo much-needed renovations, but the Gas Hall was open for a Pre-Raphaelite exhibition titled Victorian Radicals. We really enjoyed it.
23rd February 2024
23rd Feb 24
1745
1746
1747
1748
1749
1750
1751
1752
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
22nd February 2024 1:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
museum
,
birmingham
,
architecture
,
pre-raphaelites
