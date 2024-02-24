Sign up
Previous
Photo 1753
Oxfordshire sunset
Confession- my 10 yo granddaughter took this shot using my phone as I was so in awe of its beauty. It’s a bit dark but I was impressed with her composition.
24th February 2024
24th Feb 24
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
1746
1747
1748
1749
1750
1751
1752
1753
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
24th February 2024 5:39pm
Tags
sunset
,
thame
Beverley
ace
Clever girl, it’s a wonderful photo… the colours are sublime.
Fabulous
February 24th, 2024
Annie-Sue
ace
placement of the tree is excellent to let the cloud feed from it and then splurge into the fire!
February 24th, 2024
