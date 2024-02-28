Previous
Crossing the city by tinley23
Photo 1754

Crossing the city

On route from New Street Station to Moor Street Station for a day trip to Warwick with my sister
28th February 2024 28th Feb 24

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
480% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise