Previous
Great Scented Liverwort by tinley23
Photo 1756

Great Scented Liverwort

Also known as Snakeskin Liverwort - I can see why.
29th February 2024 29th Feb 24

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
481% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Brian ace
Great frame filler. A new one for me
March 1st, 2024  
Babs ace
What a strange looking plant.
March 1st, 2024  
Dione Giorgio
Interesting plant. I like all the spots on each leaf.
March 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise