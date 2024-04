Walking back to the city centre, alongside all of the building madness that is HS2, we looked up and realised we could see the whole of the Selfridges building. Although I used to work in the area this shot is taken from, it wasn’t possible to see this building as many other buildings were in the way. These were all demolished to allow for the somewhat controversial HS2 construction. It is hard to believe that this crazy building is already more than 20 years old.