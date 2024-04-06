Previous
Stored treasures by tinley23
Stored treasures

Birmingham’s museum and art gallery closed in 2020 for the pandemic and, apart from one hall (Gas Hall) which is currently showing the Victorian Radicals collection, it has not opened since. It took the decision to remain closed for a four-year period to facilitate maintenance and building work. In the meantime, most of its exhibits are housed in a huge warehouse a couple of miles outside the city centre. Today my sister and I were able to attend one of its open days. It was fascinating and HUGE!
