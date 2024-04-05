Sign up
Photo 1794
Outside looking in
Time to let the daffs go, I think
5th April 2024
5th Apr 24
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Photo Details
Tags
window
,
flowers
Diana
ace
How lovely it is to look in, beautiful shot and symmetry.
April 5th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful !
April 5th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Looking pretty and nice framing.
April 5th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Great capture…
April 5th, 2024
