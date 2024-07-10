Sign up
Photo 1890
Prost!
Our flight home wasn’t until 7pm so we and some of our new friends spent the morning in Cologne zoo then lunch on the ‘wrong side’ of the Rhine. It was a fabulous week with lots to see and do and with the added bonus of perfect weather.
10th July 2024
10th Jul 24
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Diana
ace
So happy that you had a wonderful time, I love the area. I hope you arrived home in time to see the soccer, prost ;-)
July 11th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Cheers. So pleased that the weather was kind to you.
July 11th, 2024
