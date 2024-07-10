Previous
Prost! by tinley23
Our flight home wasn’t until 7pm so we and some of our new friends spent the morning in Cologne zoo then lunch on the ‘wrong side’ of the Rhine. It was a fabulous week with lots to see and do and with the added bonus of perfect weather.
Diana ace
So happy that you had a wonderful time, I love the area. I hope you arrived home in time to see the soccer, prost ;-)
July 11th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Cheers. So pleased that the weather was kind to you.
July 11th, 2024  
