Photo 1889
Cologne architecture
What a great city Cologne is. A superb mixture of old and new, though most of the old is not so very old as it faired very badly in WWII. The weather was superb and everyone seemed happy, especially the nudists sunbathing and swimming in the Rhine.
9th July 2024
9th Jul 24
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Tags
buildings
,
architecture
,
cologne
