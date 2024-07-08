Sign up
Photo 1888
#ABC
Today we sailed through the Rhine gorge. There were castles everywhere.
8th July 2024
8th Jul 24
7
3
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3121
photos
131
followers
156
following
517% complete
Tags
castle
,
castles
,
germany
,
rhine
,
#abc
JackieR
ace
Goodness what amazing scenery
July 9th, 2024
Diana
ace
A stunning collage of this wonderful scenery, brings back so many great memories.
I hope you are enjoying the wonderful wines too Lesley ;-)
July 9th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
That's incredible to see so many.
July 9th, 2024
Brian
ace
Awesome collage. Enjoy
July 9th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Got to love a castle! I am guessing Viking River Cruise?
July 9th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
Wonderful collage, a fabulous reminder of my river cruise last year
July 9th, 2024
Lesley
ace
@casablanca
Haha - we’re almost castled-out now. Yes, river cruise but Riviera, not Viking. I think they are all much of a muchness though aren’t they?
July 9th, 2024
