Today we sailed through the Rhine gorge. There were castles everywhere.
8th July 2024 8th Jul 24

Lesley

@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
JackieR ace
Goodness what amazing scenery
July 9th, 2024  
Diana ace
A stunning collage of this wonderful scenery, brings back so many great memories.

I hope you are enjoying the wonderful wines too Lesley ;-)
July 9th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
That's incredible to see so many.
July 9th, 2024  
Brian ace
Awesome collage. Enjoy
July 9th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Got to love a castle! I am guessing Viking River Cruise?
July 9th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Wonderful collage, a fabulous reminder of my river cruise last year
July 9th, 2024  
Lesley ace
@casablanca Haha - we’re almost castled-out now. Yes, river cruise but Riviera, not Viking. I think they are all much of a muchness though aren’t they?
July 9th, 2024  
