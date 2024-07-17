Previous
Gooseberry picking day by tinley23
Photo 1897

Gooseberry picking day

1.25 kilo picked today from our small gooseberry bush, so all the scratches on my arms were worth it.
17th July 2024 17th Jul 24

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
519% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise