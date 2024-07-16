Sign up
Photo 1896
Nature’s way
I really wanted to rescue that poor caterpillar, but I didn’t…
16th July 2024
16th Jul 24
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
15th July 2024 11:51am
Tags
beetle
,
caterpillar
Susan Wakely
ace
It’s a tough world.
Fabulous capture.
July 16th, 2024
Fabulous capture.