Bindweed & Bee by tinley23
Photo 1895

Bindweed & Bee

Sounds like an upmarket shop :)
15th July 2024 15th Jul 24

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I'm Lesley and live in the Heart of England.
KV ace
Nice closeup… lovely little flower and nice focus… I absolutely detest this weed in my flowerbeds!
July 15th, 2024  
Agnes ace
Beautiful close up
July 15th, 2024  
Kathryn M ace
Love the detail and funnily enough I have just taken a similar shot but without the bee!
July 15th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
That's lovely.
July 15th, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely capture
July 15th, 2024  
