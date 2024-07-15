Sign up
Photo 1895
Photo 1895
Bindweed & Bee
Sounds like an upmarket shop :)
15th July 2024
15th Jul 24
5
2
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I'm Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
iPhone 13 Pro Max
15th July 2024 11:54am
Tags
bee
,
bindweed
KV
ace
Nice closeup… lovely little flower and nice focus… I absolutely detest this weed in my flowerbeds!
July 15th, 2024
Agnes
ace
Beautiful close up
July 15th, 2024
Kathryn M
ace
Love the detail and funnily enough I have just taken a similar shot but without the bee!
July 15th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
That's lovely.
July 15th, 2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely capture
July 15th, 2024
