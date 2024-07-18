Almost there…

Today we completed the last but one leg of the Stratford Upon Avon to Birmingham canal. We had to detour at the other side of this bridge (Brandwood Bridge) as it was 322 metres long and had no towpath.



My little sister was always accident prone and constantly had scabby knees as a child, so she made me very nervous reaching over to look down the length of the tunnel. She did say that it was just possible to see the other end though.



We debated for ages about who the plaque represented, assuming is was a great engineer of the 18th/19th century, eg Telford, Galton, etc, but we never even considered the truth of the matter - William Shakespeare!!

