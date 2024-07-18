Previous
Almost there… by tinley23
Almost there…

Today we completed the last but one leg of the Stratford Upon Avon to Birmingham canal. We had to detour at the other side of this bridge (Brandwood Bridge) as it was 322 metres long and had no towpath.

My little sister was always accident prone and constantly had scabby knees as a child, so she made me very nervous reaching over to look down the length of the tunnel. She did say that it was just possible to see the other end though.

We debated for ages about who the plaque represented, assuming is was a great engineer of the 18th/19th century, eg Telford, Galton, etc, but we never even considered the truth of the matter - William Shakespeare!!
Lesley

Agnes ace
Nice shot
July 18th, 2024  
carol white ace
A lovely capture
July 18th, 2024  
Annie-Sue ace
Had to? Or chose to?? ;-)
July 18th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
That's a great shot. I'm afraid i don't really understand what has happened here. This just looks like a short bridge - where does the 322m length occur?
July 18th, 2024  
Lesley ace
@robz Ah I didn’t explain that very well. The length is of the canal running under the bridge. The tunnel length that the canal runs through is due to it having to run underground beneath two main roads above.
July 18th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
