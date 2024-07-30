Sign up
Previous
Photo 1910
Lovely light
My favourite thing in our house is the way the afternoon sun shines through the kitchen windows. Little things…
30th July 2024
30th Jul 24
2
0
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3143
photos
130
followers
156
following
523% complete
View this month »
1903
1904
1905
1906
1907
1908
1909
1910
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
30th July 2024 3:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
kitchen
,
window
,
sunlight
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous light pouring in.
July 30th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A beautiful view of your kitchen, lovely light and reflections on your well polished surfaces !
July 30th, 2024
