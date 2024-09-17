Previous
Elegant Blades of Grasss by veronicalevchenko
107 / 365

Elegant Blades of Grasss

Day 107 - Elegant Blades of Grass

A few slender blades of grass gracefully arching in the sunlight, their curves and vibrant green hues beautifully framed against a soft, blurred background. Nature’s simple elegance, captured in a moment.

17th September 2024 17th Sep 24

Firebird325

@veronicalevchenko
Hi everyone! I’m beyond excited to dive deeper into photography! While I’ve used cameras before, this is my first one that truly lets me capture images...
30% complete

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Very elegant
September 20th, 2024  
