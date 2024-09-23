Previous
Reflective Rhythm by veronicalevchenko
Reflective Rhythm

Day 113 - Reflective Rhythm

Close-up of a grooved glass wall capturing the interplay of light and reflections. The blurred exterior hints at nature blending with architecture, creating a serene and modern visual harmony.
23rd September 2024

Firebird325

@veronicalevchenko
Hi everyone! I’m beyond excited to dive deeper into photography! While I’ve used cameras before, this is my first one that truly lets me capture images...
