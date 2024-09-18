Previous
Next
Blade Detail by veronicalevchenko
108 / 365

Blade Detail

Day 108 - Blade Detail

A close-up shot capturing the fine textures and vibrant greens of a single grass blade, illuminated perfectly against a soft, bokeh-rich background. A study in simplicity and detail.
18th September 2024 18th Sep 24

Firebird325

@veronicalevchenko
Hi everyone! I’m beyond excited to dive deeper into photography! While I’ve used cameras before, this is my first one that truly lets me capture images...
30% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
I love the simplicity
September 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise