Sunlit Blossom by veronicalevchenko
112 / 365

Sunlit Blossom

Day 112 - Sunlit Blossom

A delicate pink flower reaches for the sun, its petals glowing with soft translucence. Bathed in sunlight, the bloom stands vibrant against the blurred, colorful background, capturing a moment of nature's fleeting beauty and resilience.
22nd September 2024 22nd Sep 24

Firebird325

@veronicalevchenko
Hi everyone! I’m beyond excited to dive deeper into photography! While I’ve used cameras before, this is my first one that truly lets me capture images...
30% complete

View this month »

