109 / 365
Winged Moment
Day 109 - Winged Moment
A quick capture of a bee on the front windshield, showcasing its wings in crisp focus. Despite the missed focus on its butt, the delicate details of the wings are beautifully highlighted, offering a glimpse of nature's intricate design.
19th September 2024
19th Sep 24
1
1
Firebird325
@veronicalevchenko
Hi everyone! I’m beyond excited to dive deeper into photography! While I’ve used cameras before, this is my first one that truly lets me capture images...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
19th September 2024 6:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wow awesome macro
September 20th, 2024
