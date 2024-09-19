Previous
Winged Moment by veronicalevchenko
109 / 365

Winged Moment

Day 109 - Winged Moment

A quick capture of a bee on the front windshield, showcasing its wings in crisp focus. Despite the missed focus on its butt, the delicate details of the wings are beautifully highlighted, offering a glimpse of nature's intricate design.
19th September 2024

Firebird325

@veronicalevchenko
Hi everyone! I’m beyond excited to dive deeper into photography! While I’ve used cameras before, this is my first one that truly lets me capture images...
Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Wow awesome macro
September 20th, 2024  
