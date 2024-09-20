Previous
Golden Horizon by veronicalevchenko
110 / 365

Golden Horizon

Day 110 - Golden Horizon

A breathtaking landscape showcasing the sun setting over expansive fields. The lines of irrigation pipes lead the eye towards the vibrant, golden sun, painting the sky with hues of orange and blue.
20th September 2024 20th Sep 24

Firebird325

@veronicalevchenko
Hi everyone! I’m beyond excited to dive deeper into photography! While I’ve used cameras before, this is my first one that truly lets me capture images...
30% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Outstanding capture
September 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise