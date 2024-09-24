Previous
Veiled Shadows by veronicalevchenko
Veiled Shadows

Day 114 - Veiled Shadows

Abstract composition through a textured screen, playing with light and shadow to create a sense of mystery. The obscured forms beyond the grid evoke a cinematic, noir mood, inviting curiosity and interpretation.
Photo Details

