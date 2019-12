ITFA...

...It's That Farm Again, viewed across the fields from our garden in the misty weather we've had for the last couple of days.



BoB for sure.



And here we are at the end of another year: on 1 January 2019 I wrote in my profile, "I still haven't decided if I want to do a sixth year but whilst I'm making my mind up, I'll carry on posting...". Well I never did make my mind up but I kept on posting! And now, in principal at least, year 7 starts tomorrow... Hmmm - we'll see!



A Happy, Healthy and Peaceful year to all 365ers.