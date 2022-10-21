Previous
Fungi, fungi everywhere... by vignouse
Fungi, fungi everywhere...

...but not a bite to eat!

I don't think I've ever seen so many different varieties of fungi in the forest as I have this year... or so few edible ones (sniff)!

Richard Sayer

@vignouse
Dianne
Cute little family gathering.
October 21st, 2022  
Nice find and capture
October 21st, 2022  
