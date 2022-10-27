Previous
Next
Flower Fungus by vignouse
Photo 2441

Flower Fungus

I've no idea what kind of fungus this is but its very elaborate form is more flower-like than fungus-like... hence my title!

BoB... of course.
27th October 2022 27th Oct 22

Richard Sayer

ace
@vignouse
So, the many demands on my time finally caught up with me at the end of September and I had 3 months off - crazy...
669% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joanne Diochon ace
A wonderful capture of this frilly fungus.
October 29th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise