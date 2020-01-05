Listening to the Mayor...

It is common in French towns and villages for the mayor and the members of the 'Conseil Municipal' (think Town Council) to invite the local inhabitants to the 'Voeux du Maire' where he offers his best wishes for the coming year. He (or indeed she) also details what projects have been undertaken during the past year and outlines what is planned for the current one. The official part is then followed by drinks and canapés... most people like this part best!



This image was taken during the mayor's speech: Mrs S was sitting to my left and this lady and her partner were next to Mrs S.



I like this best on black... but then I almost always do!