Mademoiselle Poupée - Week 3: by vignouse
Photo 1843

Mademoiselle Poupée - Week 3:

Waiting in the dark...

Mademoiselle likes to be viewed on black.
18th January 2020 18th Jan 20

Richard Sayer

JackieR ace
On black or with eyes closed perhaps???


Fab lighting btw ;)
January 18th, 2020  
Rachel Withey ace
Brilliantly shot. V scary. Fav
January 18th, 2020  
