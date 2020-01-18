Sign up
Photo 1843
Mademoiselle Poupée - Week 3:
Waiting in the dark...
Mademoiselle likes to be viewed on black.
18th January 2020
18th Jan 20
Richard Sayer
ace
@vignouse
So am I going to do a 7th year? Well I appear to have forced the issue by posting for 1January 2020! It's not...
JackieR
ace
On black or with eyes closed perhaps???
Fab lighting btw ;)
January 18th, 2020
Rachel Withey
ace
Brilliantly shot. V scary. Fav
January 18th, 2020
