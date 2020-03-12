Previous
Go... Away! by vignouse
Go... Away!

Chania gives me a warning look over her shoulder after I disturbed her sleep.

This is the last in a short series of 'My Girls': Monday was Mitzi & Margo, Tuesday was Mitzi solo, Wednesday was Mrs S on her ownsome and today Chania (sort of) cooperated to complete the series...

She looks even more disdainful on black!
Richard Sayer

Clare Gadsby
ha 'disdainful' is just the word. well, if you will disturb a sleeping lady ...
March 12th, 2020  
Joan Robillard
I have received that same look from Two. Good capture
March 12th, 2020  
