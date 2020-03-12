Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1895
Go... Away!
Chania gives me a warning look over her shoulder after I disturbed her sleep.
This is the last in a short series of 'My Girls': Monday was Mitzi & Margo, Tuesday was Mitzi solo, Wednesday was Mrs S on her ownsome and today Chania (sort of) cooperated to complete the series...
She looks even more disdainful on black!
12th March 2020
12th Mar 20
2
1
Richard Sayer
ace
@vignouse
So am I going to do a 7th year? Well I appear to have forced the issue by posting for 1January 2020! It's not...
3095
photos
320
followers
108
following
519% complete
View this month »
1888
1889
1890
1891
1892
1893
1894
1895
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-H1
Taken
12th March 2020 9:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cat
,
chania
,
my-girls
Clare Gadsby
ace
ha 'disdainful' is just the word. well, if you will disturb a sleeping lady ...
March 12th, 2020
Joan Robillard
ace
I have received that same look from Two. Good capture
March 12th, 2020
