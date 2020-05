Mademoiselle Poupée - Week 18: Mademoiselle P...

...is delighted to be back in her rightful Saturday spot now that the White Knight has vacated it. She has apologised for her bad behaviour the last four weeks and promises to be good from now on!



Here she is on the kitchen counter admiring Mrs S's bouquet of wild-flowers - she says they're nicer in colour than the B&W version I posted yesterday... I don't agree but I'm keeping quiet because she gets in such a paddy sometimes!



OB is best.