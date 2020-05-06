Previous
Next
Beech, Bokeh... and a Bug! by vignouse
Photo 1950

Beech, Bokeh... and a Bug!

Taken in Paimpont forest close to home - I liked how these beech leaves stood out when backlit by the sun... and lots of bonus bokeh! Another one for the monthly theme, botanical.

Best on black of course.
6th May 2020 6th May 20

Richard Sayer

ace
@vignouse
So am I going to do a 7th year? Well I appear to have forced the issue by posting for 1January 2020! It's not...
534% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sheila Guevin ace
Its the light that makes it so beautifully photographed. fav
May 6th, 2020  
Domenico Dodaro ace
Wow. A winner!
May 6th, 2020  
Clare Gadsby ace
just stunning richard. always admire your fabulous b&w conversions :)
May 6th, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh love love love!
May 6th, 2020  
Walks @ 7 ace
Most excellent,
May 6th, 2020  
Sharon Lee ace
gorgeous
May 6th, 2020  
Jocasta ace
Wonderful light, bokeh - an absolute cracker and huge FAV
May 6th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise