Photo 1950
Beech, Bokeh... and a Bug!
Taken in Paimpont forest close to home - I liked how these beech leaves stood out when backlit by the sun... and lots of bonus bokeh! Another one for the monthly theme, botanical.
Best on black of course.
6th May 2020
6th May 20
Richard Sayer
ace
@vignouse
So am I going to do a 7th year? Well I appear to have forced the issue by posting for 1January 2020! It's not...
Photo Details
Views
Comments
Fav's
Album
365
Camera
X-T1
Taken
6th May 2020 6:21pm
Tags
bokeh
theme-botanical
beech-leaves
Sheila Guevin
ace
Its the light that makes it so beautifully photographed. fav
May 6th, 2020
Domenico Dodaro
ace
Wow. A winner!
May 6th, 2020
Clare Gadsby
ace
just stunning richard. always admire your fabulous b&w conversions :)
May 6th, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh love love love!
May 6th, 2020
Walks @ 7
ace
Most excellent,
May 6th, 2020
Sharon Lee
ace
gorgeous
May 6th, 2020
Jocasta
ace
Wonderful light, bokeh - an absolute cracker and huge FAV
May 6th, 2020
