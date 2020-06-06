Previous
Next
Mademoiselle Poupée - Week 23: Mademoiselle P... by vignouse
Photo 1981

Mademoiselle Poupée - Week 23: Mademoiselle P...

...has discovered where I keep my camera equipment! I knew last week's good behaviour couldn't last - now here she is with her clothes off again making like she's Annie Leibovitz.

She looks even naughtier viewed on black!
6th June 2020 6th Jun 20

Richard Sayer

ace
@vignouse
So am I going to do a 7th year? Well I appear to have forced the issue by posting for 1January 2020! It's not...
543% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

marlboromaam ace
LOL! That's cute!
June 7th, 2020  
Corinne ace
I like the lighting on her eyes !
June 7th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise