Photo 1981
Mademoiselle Poupée - Week 23: Mademoiselle P...
...has discovered where I keep my camera equipment! I knew last week's good behaviour couldn't last - now here she is with her clothes off again making like she's Annie Leibovitz.
She looks even naughtier viewed on black!
6th June 2020
6th Jun 20
Richard Sayer
ace
@vignouse
So am I going to do a 7th year? Well I appear to have forced the issue by posting for 1January 2020! It's not...
3186
photos
320
followers
108
following
543% complete
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
X-H1
Taken
6th June 2020 8:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mamselle-poupée
,
fuji-camera
marlboromaam
ace
LOL! That's cute!
June 7th, 2020
Corinne
ace
I like the lighting on her eyes !
June 7th, 2020
