Converging Lines

Since our lock-down rules have been eased everyone seems to be trying to catch up on the last three months in about three weeks!



I've done nothing but attend meetings for the past few days - three meetings at the Abbey today - so photography is having to take a back-seat... but there's always a picture to be had. For the next few days I shall be looking for my daily post close to home... these are the beams in our lounge, pictured this evening.



Bonus points for spotting the dog... and the cat.



This one's BoB I think.