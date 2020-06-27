Previous
Mademoiselle Poupée - Week 26: Mademoiselle P... by vignouse
Photo 2001

Mademoiselle Poupée - Week 26: Mademoiselle P...

...has got her eye on you! Be afraid, be very afraid.

More frightening on black...
27th June 2020 27th Jun 20

Richard Sayer

JackieR ace
Has mmselle been taking lessons from @graemestevens?? She'll have a bag on her head and fire from her eyes next!!!
June 27th, 2020  
Kathy ace
Well, I'm shaking. Nice lighting for this portrait.
June 27th, 2020  
judith deacon ace
Scary!
June 27th, 2020  
