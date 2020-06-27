Sign up
Photo 2001
Mademoiselle Poupée - Week 26: Mademoiselle P...
...has got her eye on you! Be afraid, be very afraid.
More frightening on black...
27th June 2020
27th Jun 20
Richard Sayer
ace
@vignouse
So am I going to do a 7th year? Well I appear to have forced the issue by posting for 1January 2020! It's not...
3205
photos
322
followers
109
following
548% complete
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
X-H1
Taken
27th June 2020 9:20pm
Tags
mamselle-poupée
JackieR
ace
Has mmselle been taking lessons from
@graemestevens
?? She'll have a bag on her head and fire from her eyes next!!!
June 27th, 2020
Kathy
ace
Well, I'm shaking. Nice lighting for this portrait.
June 27th, 2020
judith deacon
ace
Scary!
June 27th, 2020
