Photo 2003
Bovine Garden Party
Just down the road from us - Mrs S talks to them every day so she probably got an invite... not me.
On black is best I think.
29th June 2020
29th Jun 20
Richard Sayer
ace
@vignouse
So am I going to do a 7th year? Well I appear to have forced the issue by posting for 1January 2020! It's not...
Photo Details
Views
5
5
Comments
1
1
Album
365
Camera
X-E3
Taken
29th June 2020 4:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cows
,
cloudscape
,
meadow-ladies
,
chewing-the-cud
Joan Robillard
ace
We had rain here today - it was welcome. I can hear it now on the deck. Flowers soak it up. All the gardens are singing a chorus!
June 29th, 2020
