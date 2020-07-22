Sign up
Photo 2024
The end is nigh...
... but the head is still held high.
My favourite way to photograph roses... and more striking if you view on black.
22nd July 2020
22nd Jul 20
Richard Sayer
ace
@vignouse
So am I going to do a 7th year? Well I appear to have forced the issue by posting for 1January 2020! It's not...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
X-T2
Taken
29th July 2020 3:18pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
faded-rose
,
monochrome-rose
