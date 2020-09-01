Previous
Sooc_Sept-01 - Plélan-le-Grand by vignouse
Sooc_Sept-01 - Plélan-le-Grand

The town of Plélan-le-Grand pictured across the fields early this evening.

This is for the sooc-september challenge which you can read alla about here - https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43961/nf-sooc-september-2020

Hve fun with this challenge everyone...
1st September 2020 1st Sep 20

Richard Sayer

ace
@vignouse
marlboromaam ace
Beautiful black and white! Great old buildings scattered through the tree line. Maybe when I have a &quot;real&quot; camera (LOL), I can participate in this lovely challenge. =)
September 2nd, 2020  
