Photo 2057
Sooc_Sept-01 - Plélan-le-Grand
The town of Plélan-le-Grand pictured across the fields early this evening.
This is for the sooc-september challenge which you can read alla about here -
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43961/nf-sooc-september-2020
Hve fun with this challenge everyone...
1st September 2020
1st Sep 20
Richard Sayer
ace
@vignouse
So am I going to do a 7th year? Well I appear to have forced the issue by posting for 1January 2020! It's not...
Tags
nf-sooc-2020
marlboromaam
ace
Beautiful black and white! Great old buildings scattered through the tree line. Maybe when I have a "real" camera (LOL), I can participate in this lovely challenge. =)
September 2nd, 2020
