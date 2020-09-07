Previous
String on the kitchen counter... by vignouse
Photo 2063

String on the kitchen counter...

...and dust spots and lens flare - it does get easier as the month moves on!

This is for the NF-SOOC-September challenge which you can read all about here - https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43961/nf-sooc-september-2020

BoB nevertheless.

Have fun with this challenge everyone...
7th September 2020 7th Sep 20

Richard Sayer

ace
@vignouse
So am I going to do a 7th year? Well I appear to have forced the issue by posting for 1January 2020! It's not...
565% complete

Photo Details

