The third weekend of September in France is the Fête de Patrimoine - Heritage Weekend - when museums, art galleries, châteaux etc, are open to the public free of charge. The former parish church in Châteaulin is very seldom used these days - which is a shame as it is a delightful building dating from the 13C - but it was open to visit today.