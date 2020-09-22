Sign up
Photo 2078
Châteaulin...
...pictured from Notre Dame church high above the canal.
This is for the NF-SOOC-September challenge which you can read all about here -
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43961/nf-sooc-september-2020
Have fun with this challenge everyone...
22nd September 2020
22nd Sep 20
Richard Sayer
@vignouse
So am I going to do a 7th year? Well I appear to have forced the issue by posting for 1January 2020! It's not...
3
1
365
X-H1
20th September 2020 3:45pm
Public
châteaulin
nf-sooc-2020
Helene
I really the « almost b&w picture » with all the greys. Gorgeous
September 23rd, 2020
