Vignouse view returns...

We can see our house again after the maize harvest - it's the one on the right.

For the first time in nearly 7 years on here I find myself almost a week behind... don't ask!

I'm especially chagrined because I'm championing the NF-SOOC challenge this month and I of all people need to be here... so this is an apologetic catch-up pic :-(

This is for the NF-SOOC-September challenge which you can read all about here - https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43961/nf-sooc-september-2020

Have fun with this challenge everyone...
24th September 2020 24th Sep 20

