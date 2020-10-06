Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2092
Lensbaby Babes!
Mrs S shooting a landscape, me shooting Mrs S... and Mitzi patiently waiting.
Another Lensbaby shot...
6th October 2020
6th Oct 20
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Sayer
ace
@vignouse
So am I going to do a 7th year? Well I appear to have forced the issue by posting for 1January 2020! It's not...
3296
photos
306
followers
105
following
573% complete
View this month »
2085
2086
2087
2088
2089
2090
2091
2092
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
6th October 2020 4:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lensbaby
,
mitzi
,
mrs-s
Kathy
ace
The lensbaby highlighted the candid form of Mrs. S. Very nice.
October 6th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close