Photo 2095
Three Trees
I like this because it reminds me of when I was a kid and used to go swimming in a local river at a spot where there were three trees growing on the river bank, so known to all the local kids as 'Three Trees'.
Another one that is best viewed on black.
9th October 2020
9th Oct 20
Richard Sayer
ace
@vignouse
So am I going to do a 7th year? Well I appear to have forced the issue by posting for 1January 2020! It's not...
trees
farmland
