Three Trees by vignouse
Photo 2095

Three Trees

I like this because it reminds me of when I was a kid and used to go swimming in a local river at a spot where there were three trees growing on the river bank, so known to all the local kids as 'Three Trees'.

Another one that is best viewed on black.
9th October 2020 9th Oct 20

Richard Sayer

ace
@vignouse
