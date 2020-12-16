Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2163
Funny Fungi...
...growing on a tree in the garden. Some of the other trees have bracket fungi but this is completely different and found in a couple of places but only on this one tree.
16th December 2020
16th Dec 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Sayer
ace
@vignouse
So am I going to do a 7th year? Well I appear to have forced the issue by posting for 1January 2020! It's not...
3367
photos
301
followers
103
following
592% complete
View this month »
2156
2157
2158
2159
2160
2161
2162
2163
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T2
Taken
16th December 2020 4:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fungi
,
tree-fungi
Joan Robillard
ace
Weird looking.
December 16th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close