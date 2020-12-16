Previous
Next
Funny Fungi... by vignouse
Photo 2163

Funny Fungi...

...growing on a tree in the garden. Some of the other trees have bracket fungi but this is completely different and found in a couple of places but only on this one tree.
16th December 2020 16th Dec 20

Richard Sayer

ace
@vignouse
So am I going to do a 7th year? Well I appear to have forced the issue by posting for 1January 2020! It's not...
592% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Weird looking.
December 16th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise