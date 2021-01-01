Previous
A little light in the darkness... by vignouse
Photo 2171

A little light in the darkness...

...a new year bringing new hope - may I wish you all a happy, healthy and peaceful 2021.

Today is also the start of my 8th year on here - I am obviously a glutton for punishment!

This one's BoB and is another in my occasional series of objects on the kitchen counter.
1st January 2021 1st Jan 21

Richard Sayer

ace
@vignouse
So am I going to do a 7th year? Well I appear to have forced the issue by posting for 1January 2020! It's not...
