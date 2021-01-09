Previous
Next
Field Guardians... by vignouse
Photo 2179

Field Guardians...

...post and wire fence and little tree keep a lookout!

You should look on black!
9th January 2021 9th Jan 21

Richard Sayer

ace
@vignouse
So am I going to do a 7th year? Well I appear to have forced the issue by posting for 1January 2020! It's not...
596% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jacqueline ace
Absolutely bob! He looks a bit like Treebeard from Lord of the Rings.
January 9th, 2021  
Richard Sayer ace
@jacqbb More like 'Son of Treebeard' perhaps ;-)
January 9th, 2021  
Claes ace
So simple yet so compelling!
January 9th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise