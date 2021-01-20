Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2190
Looking Across the Lake...
...well, I believe that covers it!
Oh, it's BoB!
20th January 2021
20th Jan 21
Richard Sayer
ace
@vignouse
1 January 2021 and the beginning of year 8 for me. The last year with all its restrictions plus living in the sticks with...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T2
Taken
20th January 2021 4:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
paimpont
,
paimpont-lake
