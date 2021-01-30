Previous
Next
You can barely see the wood for trees... by vignouse
Photo 2200

You can barely see the wood for trees...

...a bit of double exposure nonsense which, with two funerals at Paimpont Abbey of which I'm the Sacristan, was all I had time for today.

Processed to be viewed on black... again!
30th January 2021 30th Jan 21

Richard Sayer

ace
@vignouse
1 January 2021 and the beginning of year 8 for me. The last year with all its restrictions plus living in the sticks with...
602% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise