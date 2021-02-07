Previous
Lakeside Walk by vignouse
Lakeside Walk

This walkway is beside the Holly Path Lake...

It was processed to view on black and is my day 7 entry for the February Flash of Red challenge - this week's theme is landscapes.
7th February 2021 7th Feb 21

Richard Sayer

ace
@vignouse
1 January 2021 and the beginning of year 8 for me. The last year with all its restrictions plus living in the sticks with...
bkb in the city
Great capture
February 7th, 2021  
Kerri Michaels ace
beautiful shot
February 7th, 2021  
